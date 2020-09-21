Happy Birthday Wale! Here’s 21 Times His Locs Had Us Locked In

As a community, our hair has always been a form of expression. Whether you are; a man or a woman, natural or permed, wearing a wig or a toupée, we have the choice of so many styles, looks, and vibes! Wale has never shied away from using his hair as a key focal point during his performances, interviews, and appearances. As we celebrate Wale’s birthday, we’ve gathered some of his creative hairstyles during his loc journey…

1. Wale Performs at Late Night Jam Session: Spotify House Of Are & Be Jam Session Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Wale performs during the Spotify House Of Are & Be Late Night Jam Session With Raphael Saadiq on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Spotify)

2. Wale Source:Radio One Digital Wale at Boom 103.9

3. Wale at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Wale performs onstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

4. The Sprite Corner Presents: Wale & The Choir Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 23: Recording artist Wale records a brand new track in front of a crowd of inspired young people at The Sprite Corner in New York City on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Sprite)

5. Wale #CRWN Talk Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Recording artist Wale attends the Wale #CRWN Talk at The Black Box at Cachet Boutique Hotel on October 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

6. Wale at MMG Weekend’s The #BIGGEST Pool Party Source:Getty FAYETTEVILLE, GA – JULY 03: Rapper Wale attends MMG Weekend’s The #BIGGEST Pool Party on July 3, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for MMG)

8. H.O.M.E by Martell, Washington D.C. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 19: Recording artist Wale performs at the H.O.M.E by Martell event on October 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Martell)

9. Wale Visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Wale visits ‘106 & Park’ at BET Studios on October 31, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic)

10. Wale Source:Radio One Digital Wale at Boom 103.9

11. “In My Bed” Music Video with Wale & Rotimi Source:Courtesy Photo There’s a meeting in someone’s bed, and you’re invited. Social media favorite/””Power” actor/ Nigerian Buttascotch Rotimi is back with a new bop. The crooner who recently inked a multi-million dollar deal with EMPIRE dropped the video for the steamy track that features fellow Nigerian Wale. Rotimi told Variety that he and Wale had to film in two separate locations due to COVID-19 concerns but he still wanted the video to reflect his growth as an artist. “This record has been a blessing for me and I felt like the fans deserved a classic visual to tell the story,” Rotimi says. “We were really cautious with Covid, so Wale was able to film his parts in L.A. while I shot mine in Atlanta. I wanted to do something that conveyed the level of growth I’m on right now.” rotimi

12. Wale at the 2015 Beating The Odds Summit At White House Hosted By Michelle Obama Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Musical artist Wale (C) speaks while student Manuel Contreras (L) and Education Secretary Arne Duncan listen during a discussion on higher education in the East Room of the White House July 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. The first lady hosted the 2015 Beating the Odds Summit to recognize youths who have overcome substantial obstacles to persist through high school and make it to college, as part of the ‘Reach Higher’ initiative. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

13. Wale at H.O.M.E by Martell, Chicago Source:Getty CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 26: Rapper Wale attends H.O.M.E by Martell, Chicago, on October 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Martell)

14. Wale & J. Cole at 2010 Grey Goose Entertainment & BET’s ‘Rising Icons’ Series Source:Getty NEW YORK – JULY 27: (L-R) Recording artists J. Cole and Wale attend the 2010 Grey Goose Entertainment & BET’s ‘Rising Icons’ Series at Avenue on July 27, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

17. Wale Source:WENN Rapper Walenoutside the Ed Sullivan Theater for the Late Show with David Letterman

18. Wale Source:wale peter z1079 studio wale at the z1079 studio

19. Wale at FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Wale attends FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/WireImage)

20. Wale Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Wale attends Celebrating the Culture Powered by Samsung Galaxy at Avenue on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung )