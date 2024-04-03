Did Someone Say Sale? Here Are 9 Products To Cop From Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Event

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Come one, come all! It’s time to open your purse and capitalize on epic beauty deals.

After all, there’s no need to spend full price on your must-haves when you don’t have to.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings Event comes in major clutch for beauty mavens. From April 5 to April 15, Sephora Beauty Insider members can shop cult-favorite finds at marked-down prices. Beauty Insider members of all tiers — Rouge, VIB, and Insider members — can score up to 30% off on select picks.

As usual, Sephora Beauty Insider members can look forward to tons of perks. The general rule of thumb is that the higher your member tier, the more you save. Rouge members get first access to the sale, from April 5 to April 8, to shop with 20% off online with code YAYSAVE. In addition, members can participate in the Rouge Bring a Friend event, which allows members to bring one friend along to shop the 20% off sale.

From April 9 to April 15, VIB and Beauty Insider members will be able to participate in the savings extravaganza. VIB members can enjoy 15% off, and Beauty Insiders will score 10% off online with code YAYSAVE and in-store. In addition, members of all tiers can enjoy 30% off on all Sephora Collection items.

Ready for a headstart on Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings Event? You’re in luck! If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill. Grab your credit card, flex your fingers, and secure a Wi-Fi connection. We’ve compiled some of our standout picks from Biossance, JVN, and Milk Makeup that you may want to add to your shopping list ASAP. Happy Shopping!

