Listen Live
Beauty

Did Someone Say Sale? Here Are 9 Products To Cop From Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Event

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
A Sephora storefront in a mall

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Come one, come all! It’s time to open your purse and capitalize on epic beauty deals.

After all, there’s no need to spend full price on your must-haves when you don’t have to.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings Event comes in major clutch for beauty mavens. From April 5 to April 15, Sephora Beauty Insider members can shop cult-favorite finds at marked-down prices. Beauty Insider members of all tiers — Rouge, VIB, and Insider members — can score up to 30% off on select picks.

As usual, Sephora Beauty Insider members can look forward to tons of perks. The general rule of thumb is that the higher your member tier, the more you save. Rouge members get first access to the sale, from April 5 to April 8, to shop with 20% off online with code YAYSAVE. In addition, members can participate in the Rouge Bring a Friend event, which allows members to bring one friend along to shop the 20% off sale.

From April 9 to April 15, VIB and Beauty Insider members will be able to participate in the savings extravaganza. VIB members can enjoy 15% off, and Beauty Insiders will score 10% off online with code YAYSAVE and in-store. In addition, members of all tiers can enjoy 30% off on all Sephora Collection items. 

Ready for a headstart on Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings Event? You’re in luck! If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill. Grab your credit card, flex your fingers, and secure a Wi-Fi connection. We’ve compiled some of our standout picks from Biossance, JVN, and Milk Makeup that you may want to add to your shopping list ASAP. Happy Shopping! 

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

Did Someone Say Sale? Here Are 9 Products To Cop From Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Pore-Minimizing Cleanser

Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Pore-Minimizing Cleanser Source:Sephora

Prepare to provide your canvas with a gentle cleansing session with the Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Pore-Minimizing Cleanser. Featuring amino acids, aloe vera leaf juice, and moringa, this offering washes away impurities, moisturizes, and soothes skin.

2. JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream

JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream Source:Sephora

Kick frizz to the curb with the JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream. This cream works like a charm to smooth away frizz, enhance natural texture, and protect tresses from UV damage.



3. MILK MAKEUP KUSH Hydrating Sheer Lip Oil

MILK MAKEUP KUSH Hydrating Sheer Lip Oil Source:Sephora

Let your pout shine! This non-sticky offering features a mix of plant-based oils that deliver lasting moisture and high shine. 



4. Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer Source:other

The Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer stands out for many reasons. Aside from supplying the skin with lasting moisture, it works to minimize the appearance of aging, leaving you with vibrant, youthful-looking skin.

5. JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Strengthening Treatment Oil

JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Strengthening Treatment Oil Source:Sephora

Say goodbye to dry scalp! Made with hemisqualane, rosemary, and turmeric extracts, this product clarifies, strengthens your strands, and improves overall hair health.



6. MILK MAKEUP Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer with Niacinamide

MILK MAKEUP Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer with Niacinamide Source:Sephora

The key to a lasting beauty beat is a perfect base. Start your makeup look with this primer. Suitable for combination, normal, and oily skin types, this pick keeps shine at bay, blurs pores, and helps your makeup stay put for up to 12 hours.



7. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil Source:other

Ready to cover all of the bases? The Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil is an absolute must. This unique formula boasts vitamin C, squalane, and chios crystal oil that brightens, firms, and locks in moisture.


8. JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask

JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask Source:Sephora

TLC, anyone? This hair mask gives your mane a nourishing reset. Boasting the brand’s triple hydration system, this pick offers all hair types up to 72 hours of hydration with every use.

9. MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Dewy Long-Lasting Setting Spray With Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Dewy Long-Lasting Setting Spray With Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide Source:Sephora

We live for multifunctional finds! This microfine setting spray comes in clutch to set makeup in place and refresh skin throughout the day for a dewy finish. 


More From KYSDC
Trending
Entertainment

Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

Entertainment

My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

16 items
Entertainment

50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As A Dreamville Fest Headliner, Social Media Reacts

6 items
Movies

Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Exciting Titles Like ‘Monkey Man,’ ‘Wish’ & ‘Night Swim’

Music

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti “FE!N,” Maino “Forgive Me” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.24

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

35 items
Music

Get Ready DC Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List

14 items
Music

Giddy Up, Cowboy Carter Fans Help Beyoncé Top The Spotify Charts [Fan Reactions]

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close