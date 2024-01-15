The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” having big nights. “Barbie” brought home six awards and “Oppenheimer” won eight awards, the most awards of the night, including best film.
But all eyes were on the celebrities and their choice of red-carpet fashion for this year’s award show which probably cost more than most of us make in a month. So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!
1. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Jasmine Cephas JonesSource:Getty
Jasmine Cephas Jones attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Pamella Roland
2. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Alin Le’Kal
3. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Margot RobbieSource:Getty
Margot Robbie arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Balmain
4. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: America FerreraSource:Getty
America Ferrera arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Alberta Ferretti
5. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Georges Hobeika
6. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Them Browne
7. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Dua LipaSource:Getty
Dua Lipa arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Prada
8. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Monsoon
9. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Matt BomerSource:Getty
Matt Bomer arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Berluti
10. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Fendi
11. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Givenchy
12. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Pamella Roland
13. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Oprah WinfreySource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana
14. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Christina RicciSource:Getty
Christina Ricci at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design
15. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Billie EilishSource:Getty
Billie Eilish at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Thom Browne
16. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing custom Valentino
17. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing custom Boss
18. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea HandlerSource:Getty
Chelsea Handler at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Alex Perry
19. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing The Row
20. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Jennifer AnistonSource:Getty
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana
