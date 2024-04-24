SPECIFIC RULES FOR

A MUVA’S LUV SWEEPSTAKES

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM owned and operated by Urban One, Inc d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on April 29, 2024, and ends on May 12, 2024.

Entry Methods: There is only one (1) Entry Method(s): Text Message

Number of Entries Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry, regardless off Entry Method.

Entry Information Text “LOVE” to 37890 to enter the Promotion before the end of the Entry Period, as noted below. Participants must be eighteen (18) years old or older and live in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on May 12, 2024

Number of Winners: There will be one (1) winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection: The Winner will be selected by random on May 13, 2024

Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of the following elements, with their approximate retail value of (“ARV”) listed below: · One (1) pair of “Premium Seating” (as described below) tickets to The Love Hard Tour on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 8:00 PM (“Event”) at Eagle Bank Arena, 4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax, VA 22030 (“Venue”) (ARV = $800). · One (1) pair of tickets to attend a Meet and Greet, currently scheduled to be with Keyshia Cole, but subject to change based on availability (ARV = $0.00).

Prize Provider: Platinum Productions 6347 Chew Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19138

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS

For the purposes of this Promotion, “Premium Seating” will be somewhere in the first ten (10) rows in one of the four (4) sections closest to the stage. If Keyshia Cole becomes unavailable for any reason, the Prize Provider reserves the right to substitute a different person, in their sole discretion with no liability to the Prize Provider or the Station.