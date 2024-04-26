SPECIFIC RULES FOR

FROM THE DMV TO NYC: GOV’S BALL GETAWAY

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM owned and operated by: Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and ends at 11:59PM ET on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Entry Methods: There is one (1) Entry Method: Participants may enter this Promotion via text.

Entry Information: During the Promotion Period, eligible participants are encouraged to text the keyword, NYC to 37890 in order to receive one Entry.

Number of Entries: Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59PM EST on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Number of

Winners: There will be one (1) Winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection

& Notification: At approximately 10:00AM EST on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Station shall randomly select one (1) Winner from among all eligible entries received electronically. The Station shall contact the Winner via phone by no later than 12:00PM EST on Monday, May 20, 2024, and the Winner must respond to the Station’s initial communication by 2:00PM EST on Monday, May 20, 2024. In the event, the Winner does not respond to the Station’s initial communication by 2:00PM EST on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Station in its sole discretion may forfeit his/her Entry and select another entrant as the Winner if time permits.

Prize (ARV): This Promotion contains one (1) prize package with a total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of One Thousand and Six Hundred and Forty-Two Dollars, and consists of the following elements: · One (1) pair of general passes to the Governor’s Ball (the “Event”) at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, located at Grand Central Parkway and, Van Wyck Expressway, Queens, NY 11354 (the “Venue”) on Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9, 2024 (ARV $676); · One (1) pair of roundtrip coach Amtrak tickets for the Winner and his/her guest, departing on Saturday, June 8, 2024, and returning on Monday, June 10, 2024 (ARV $306); and

· Two (2) nights’ room accommodations, to cover hotel room fees and taxes, for two (2) at a hotel within close proximity to the Event (ARV $660) (Total ARV $1,642 – subject to hotel and Amtrak rates and fluctuations)

Prize Claim: Upon arrival at the Event, the Winner will be instructed to display a government-issued ID, which shall be matched against a guest list at the Venue.

Prize Provider: Epic Records Attn: June Cardona 25 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10010-8601

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS:

This promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States, residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area and twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The Winner and his/her guest must be available to physically attend the Event on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 2024. If the Winner is either unable or unwilling to physically attend the Event on either day, he/she accepts and acknowledges that his/her Entry will be forfeited. It will be at the sole discretion of the Station to determine if another entrant is to be selected as the Winner if time permits. Unless iterated herein, meals, beverages, and souvenirs are the sole responsibility of the Winner and/or his/her guest.

The Prize Provider at their sole expense shall provide lodging accommodations for the Winner and his/her guest. The Prize Provider in its sole discretion shall select the hotel at which the Winner and his/her guest will stay and shall pay for all hotel room fees and taxes. However, any incidental fees occurred during the Winner’s stay at the hotel shall be paid for solely by the Winner and/or his/her guest. By accepting the Prize, the Winner understands and agrees that upon check-in at the hotel, he/she may be required to place a credit card on file to cover any incidental expenses occurred during his/her stay.

Amtrak travel to and from the Event shall be paid for by the Prize Provider. The Prize Provider in their sole discretion shall select the travel itinerary for the Winner and his/her guest. Amtrak regulations and conditions apply to travel. No substitute prizes will be given if any Winners are not available at the locations, dates, and times noted in the Official Rules for Prize redemption.