New Movie ‘Gangster Squad’ Official Trailer [VIDEO]

After a long delay, director Ruben Fleischer has now been given the opportunity to showcase his anticipated ‘Gangster Squad’, a movie that retells the story of actual events that occurred in the 1940’s when the LAPD were attempting to keep their city from falling in the hands of mafia kingpin Mickey Cohen.

The movie was initially scheduled to release this past September but was placed on ice because the movie, ironically, featured a theater shooting scene that mirrored the Aurora, Colorado shooting that happened around same time.

The movies stars Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone and is scheduled to be released on January 11, 2013.

[ooyala code=”http://youtu.be/LlbN5cQKZik”%5D

Also see…