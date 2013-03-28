Listen: “Cocoa Butter” New Music & Album From India Arie (Audio)

Guess who’s back! It’s been four years since we heard from “Brown Skin” songstress India Arie. It was in 2009 that she released her last studio album, Testimony: Vol.2, Love & Politics. Well it’s 2013 and India is back! According to her music label, a new release will be on it’s way to stores later this year. India’s devoted fans have heard that before — several times in fact — but this time it looks like it will actually happen. Not only does her fifth album now have an official title, SongVersation, there’s even a mid-summer release date attached to it. And here’s a few more details: it was recorded in Los Angeles as well as in India’s hometown of Atlanta, and was produced by India herself and Grammy-winning songwriter Shannon Sanders, with additional production from singer-songwriter David Ryan Harris and songwriter Michael Ruff. Her brand new Single, Coca Butter, is set to be released to radio stations on April 1, 2013. The song is about the healing power of love. Check it out below:

India’s SongVersation album is due in stores June 25 via Songbird/Motown, and “Cocoa Butter” will be available at digital retailers beginning April 9.

Source

