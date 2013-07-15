DC’s Own Fat Trel Signed With MMG/Roc Nation?

Fat Trel is reportedly making major moves.

DMV’s own Fat Trel, who currently deals with Master may have also recently inked a management deal with Maybach Music/Roc Nation, according to reports. Roc Nation who is also managing fellow DMV artist Wale, may also have their eyes on managing Fat Trel as part of a joint deal with Maybach. If this is true that will make two DMV artists under MMG and Roc Nation and a rejoining of Wale and the fat fool. They were once affiliated with each other as part of the Board of Administration.

If this partnership happens it will be good to see another DMV artist who is making headlines and breaking into the the national spotlight with their music.

– Andrew Somuah(@Drewtheabstract)