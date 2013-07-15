DC’s Own Fat Trel Signed With MMG/Roc Nation?

DMV’s own Fat Trel, who currently deals with Master may have also recently inked a management deal with Maybach Music/Roc Nation, according to reports. Roc Nation who is also managing fellow DMV artist Wale, may also have their eyes on managing Fat Trel as part of a joint deal with Maybach. If this is true that will make two DMV artists under MMG and Roc Nation and a rejoining of Wale and the fat fool. They were once affiliated with each other as part of the Board of Administration.
If this partnership happens it will be good to see another DMV artist who is making headlines and breaking into the the national spotlight with their music.
Rick Ross & Fat Trel @ 93.9 WKYS
After Rick Ross and Fat Trel sat down for a Q& A at 93.9 WKYS with myself, Kelson The Urban Informer, the MMG family took the stage at Echostage for the WKYS Mastermind concert. If you missed the show, check out some of what you missed below.
Rick Ross
Fat Trel
