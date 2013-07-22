NEW MUSIC! Chris Brown feat. Nicki Minaj “Love More” [LISTEN]!!!

Chris Brown releases a new track, and it features Nicki Minaj.

With the pushing back of his album X, Chris knew that he was going to have to give fans something to look forward to; he did just that with his new track “Love More”. One would think with the title of the track being “Love More”, they would be listening to a slow-paced song, instead, Chris gets back to his upbeat, dance music.

On the track, Chris sings about getting “it” right. With the help of Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown brings an upbeat song that will soon hit air waves. Take a listen to Chris Brown’s “Love More” featuring Nicki Minaj below!

WARNING : THIS SONG HAS EXPLICIT AND SUGGESTIVE LANGUAGE!

-JaLisa Dove

#NOstoplights

Follow ME on Twitter AND Instagram @ayejuju__