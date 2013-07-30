‘Get To Know Deb’: Paula Patton Stars As Denzel’s Leading Lady In ’2 Guns’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Paula Patton‘s gun-wielding action in the wildly adventurous buddy cop flick “2 Guns” is the perfect addition of feminine prowess to offset Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg’s flaring testosterone. Patton, who stars as Denzel’s leading lady for the second time in her career (“DeJa Vu”), is a sexy DEA Agent named Deb who finds herself in Denzel’s character–Bobby’s bed and heart.

Check out this exclusive clip of Paula Patton dishing on her bad a** role:

For more of Patton and Washington’s steamy romance, head to the theater on August 2nd to see “2 Guns.”

