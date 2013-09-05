Meek Mill feat. Nicki Minaj, Fabolous and French Montana “I Be On Dat”

Meek Mill is gearing up for the release of his new mix tape,Dreamchasers 3. His first song, I Be On Dat, features Nicki Minaj, Fabolous, and French Montana. As we watched Meek’s instagram it pretty sure we will be seeing a video for ‘I Be On Dat’ pretty soon. We might also hear a response to Kendrick’s ‘Control’ verse, according to his Twitter.

“Ima catch Kendrick on da intro I ain’t forget! Lol”

Check out ‘I Be On Dat’ below:

**Warning: Song contains explicit lyrics and content.

Are you feeling Meek Mill’s ‘I Be On Dat’?

Dreamchasers 3 is due September 29.

