What Can We Expect In “The Best Man Holiday”? [BTS VIDEO]

After fourteen years director Malcolm Lee rounded up everyone from the original hit “The Best Man” to bring fans the sequel, “The Best Man Holiday.” The highly anticipated follow-up to the story of college friends preparing for the wedding of their best friend is in theaters November 15th.

For this week’s episode of “What’s Hot” TV One and TheUrbanDaily spoke with Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut for a sneak peek at what we can expect.

“They can expect something at least as good as the first,” says Regina Hall. “But I think they can expect a classic.”

