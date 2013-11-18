Kanye West: The Man, The Myth, The Legend Part 1 [Exclusive Video]

The living legend himself Kanye West made an impromptu appearance at Hot1079Philly, to spend a little quality time with Shamara, Laiya and Philly’s Morning Show. Kanye didn’t disappoint as he dropped some knowledge about what makes him happy, the vision for his worldwide #YEEZUS tour and his relationship with our President Barack Obama. We didn’t do much editing of this video, this is one of those interviews you need to watch from beginning to end! Enjoy family.

_____

Like Hot1079Philly on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

_____