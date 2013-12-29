The Music
MIXTAPES ALERT! Nipey Hussle, Fabolous, MMG!!

JaLisa
THE MUSIC!!

A lot of exceptional music has been dropped within the last months of 2013; mixtapes included.  As a lover of mixtapes, I thought I would keep you hip on the latest mixtapes to download and listen to.

cover  Nipsey Hussle – Crenshaw

“Crenshaw” is definitely a mixtape that you can listen to from start to finish.  With features from Dom Kennedy, and Rick Ross, and production by 9th Wonder and The Futuristics.

fabolous-soul-tape-3-mixtape  Fabolous- The Soul Tape 3

Fabolous is back with another volume of “Soul Tape”.  It has been a minute since we have heard music from Fab, and it was probably because he was working on this piece of greatness!  The 12 track tape features Jadakiss, Young Jeezy, and even brought Ryan Leslie out the wood works!  Definitely a great listen and MUST have for your music library.

mmg_mmg_priorities_vol_1-front-large

MMG – Priorities Vol. 1

Maybach Music Group is ending the 2013 year with a compilation mixtape of it’s artists.  The tape features everyone from boss Rick Ross, to new members Tracy T and Fat Trel.  The tape includes songs from some of the previous albums and mixtapes dropped by MMG artists earlier in the year.  Another reason why I love this mixtape is because it has Fat Trel’s latest hit, “She Fell In Love”.

Before 2014 comes and delivers new music and mixtapes, at LEAST get these three to end the year.  Hit me on Twitter (@ayejuju__) and let me know what you think!

-JaLisa Dove

Continue reading MIXTAPES ALERT! Nipey Hussle, Fabolous, MMG!!

