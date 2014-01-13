Stalley Shares Plans For His First Chevy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In the next episode of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “My First Car” Maybach Music Group’s Stalley talks about his first car, an ‘87 Chevy Monte Carlo SS.
“I’m doing some work to it so you’ll see it in one of my videos [soon],” he tells TheUrbanDaily.com.
