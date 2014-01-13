Stalley Shares Plans For His First Chevy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In the next episode of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “My First Car” Maybach Music Group’s Stalley talks about his first car, an ‘87 Chevy Monte Carlo SS.

RELATED: RHYME & REASON: Stalley Reps For #Beardgang On “Samson” [VIDEO]

“I’m doing some work to it so you’ll see it in one of my videos [soon],” he tells TheUrbanDaily.com.

RELATED:

Bobbito Garcia Remembers His First Car, “Lemon Twist” [VIDEO]

How Denzel Washington Killed His First Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Orlando Jones Almost Went To Jail Over His First Car [VIDEO]

Dangerous Curves: Cars Inspired By Beautiful Women [PHOTOS] 12 photos Launch gallery Dangerous Curves: Cars Inspired By Beautiful Women [PHOTOS] 1. Nia Long & the Lamborghini Murcielago 1 of 12 2. Kelly Rowland and The Ford Mustang Shelby 2 of 12 3. Kerry Washington and the metallic Mercedes 3 of 12 4. Beyonce & Ferrari 4 of 12 5. Rihanna & Chevy Camaro 5 of 12 6. Nicki Minaj & Aston Martin 6 of 12 7. Gabrielle Union & Audi A8 7 of 12 8. Meagan Good & The Black Bentley 8 of 12 9. Kim Kardashian & The Aston Martin concept truck 9 of 12 10. Mariah Carey & The Lexus concept 10 of 12 11. Halle Berry & the BMW Concept 11 of 12 12. Alicia Keys & Jaguar 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Dangerous Curves: Cars Inspired By Beautiful Women [PHOTOS] Dangerous Curves: Cars Inspired By Beautiful Women [PHOTOS] Cars and women that make our hearts race!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!