B.O.B.: “Every Rapper Can’t Do What I Do” [EXCLUSIVE]

Grammy award winning, globe-trotting, world-wide touring, Hip-Hop big shot B.o.B. took a break from living that “Underground Luxury” life to stop by Rhyme & Reason a flex a little.

The ATL superstar gave us a look at his single “One Day” and touched briefly on his response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse. And while doing so, he ended up flexing… a LOT. Check the technique.

