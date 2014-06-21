Jennifer Hudson: ‘There’s A Difference Between A Singer & An Artist, Now I’m An Artist!’ [VIDEO]

” ]

We all know Jennifer Hudson can sing.

Before the Grammy award-winning artist had albums and accolades she was showing off her power vocals for the masses as a contestant on season three of “American Idol,” where she told judges that she had just come off of singing for crowds on singing on Disney Cruise Lines to pay the rent. In the beginning, it was all about her voice.

“Before album one, or even before then, it was about singing. I was a singer, a vocalist, and that was just it,” J-Hud told HelloBeautiful. But there’s “a huge difference between a singer and an artist,” she adds. “Now I’m an artist.”

The singer has evolved by using her voice as a gateway to total self-expression. Armed with a fierce new look — including a headline-making figure and pixie cut — she’s gearing up for the release of her third studio album that aims to shed light on every facet of her artistry. “One song might represent my personality, another song might represent me as a writer, another song might represent me as a vocalist, another song might represent me as a music lover,” she says. “That makes up Jennifer…it covers every base.”

Check out the video above to watch a Jennifer Hudson perform her new Timbaland-produced track “Walk It Out” on HelloBeautiful’s InterludesLIVE stage (a song she has said “reflects the ‘JHud’ in me”) and see her transformation for yourself!

