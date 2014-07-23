If Ashanti Were A Man, ‘Packaging’ Would Be Everything [EXCLUSIVE]

R&B singer Ashanti has been the fantasy girl for plenty of men since her debut in 2002. But what would happen if your dream girl woke up in a man’s body? The “Braveheart” bombshell said she’d be a ball player. We’re not talking about that type of ball either! Check the video and see how Ashanti would get down if she were a man.

Aw, baby!

