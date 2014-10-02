Politico: Obama’s Assassination Might Be Only Thing That Could Improve Secret Service [VIDEO]

Former Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reporter Ronald Kessler wrote an article in Politico Magazine about Secret Service security concerns that has raised a lot of eyebrows.

At the end of his Politico Magazine article, Kessler wrote:

Agents tell me it’s a miracle an assassination has not already occurred. Sadly, given Obama’s colossal lack of management judgment, that calamity may be the only catalyst that will reform the Secret Service.”

After much criticism, Politico removed the line and replaced it with an editor’s note:

Some readers have misinterpreted the original last line of Kessler’s article as somehow suggesting that the president should be held responsible in the event of his own assassination. That couldn’t be further from the truth, and we’re sorry if anyone interpreted Kessler’s meaning in any other way.

For a full rundown of Kessler’s article in Politico Magazine visit The Huffington Post.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: