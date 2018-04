During Britt‘s radio segment “Tonight’s Tea with Britt,” a T.I. concert attendee reveals the Washington, D.C. show was cancelled because one of T.I.’s hypeman had a seizure on stage.

Follow @RussParrShow

T.I. refuted that he knew the man and expressed his frustration via Instagram coming for Britt in the process. Listen to the audio player to hear the listener’s comments and click here for more on this story!

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: