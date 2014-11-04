So Here’s What’s REALLY Going On With Beyonce’s New Album

Beyonce’s oh-so-reliable and very informative fan page @beylite finally put an end to all of the new album speculation.

What you need to know:

– November 24th

– ‘Beyonce’ Platinum Edition Box Set

– 2 new songs and four remixes

– the original ‘Beyonce’ album is also included.

Caption:

On Monday, November 24, 2014, Beyoncé will globally release BEYONCÉ Platinum Edition Box Set. The 2 CD/2 DVD limited edition package will include new songs, “7/11″ and “Ring Off” plus four new and unreleased remixes with some superstar collaborators. The original, critically acclaimed self-titled visual album, featuring 14 songs and 17 videos, is also included.

The special edition box set features a live performance DVD that chronicles the year-long “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” a mini version of the official 2015 Beyoncé calendar, and more.

BEYONCÉ PLATINUM EDITION is available for pre-order now on Amazon.

WATCH NOW: WTF Is Up With Beyonce’s Barbie Doll Bangs?!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: