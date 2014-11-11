Dr. Myles Munroe’s Quote On Dying Young [VIDEO]

Dr. Myles Munroe once preached that “the value of life is not in its duration, but in its donation.”

You are not important because of how long you live, you are important because of how effective you live. And most people are concerned about growing old rather than being effective.

The people who have impacted the world didn’t live long. Martin Luther King. John F. Kennedy. These people who impact the world were not old people, but they lived so effectively that we cannot erase them from history.

You weren’t born just to live a life and to die, you were born to accomplish something specifically. Matter of fact, success is making it to the end of your purpose, that is success. … Success is not just existing, success is making it to the end of why you were born.