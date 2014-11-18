LHHH’s Moniece Accused Of Stealing $109K From NBA Baller Ex-Boyfriend

It’s always something with these “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” cast members. In latest news, Moniece Slaughter, Lil Fizz’s baby’s mother, is said to have stolen $109,000 from her former boyfriend, NBA baller, Joe Smith.

Smith claims that she stole nine checks from him, and got a man named Timothy Clayton Carr cashed them for her because Moniece didn’t have a bank account of her own, according to TMZ. This happened from October 2011 to March 2012. Smith filed a police report with the Manhattan Beach Police Department when he said he didn’t know who Carr was.

Carr stated that he didn’t know Moniece stole the checks or that anything was out of the ordinary until Carr canceled the very last check.

Moniece is saying something entirely different. She said that Smith knew about all of the checks because he gave them to her and signed them himself. He only canceled the last check because they broke up. Smith denies her story. He wants to press charges against Moniece, but because it’s almost three years later, it might be too late, but the case is still open.

