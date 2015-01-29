Lil Wayne Sues Birdman’s Cash Money Label

Chart-busting rapper Lil Wayne (pictured left) is reportedly ready to break all ties with music impresario Birdman (pictured). Lil Wayne has filed a lawsuit requesting to end his contract with the hitmaker and his Cash Money label, according to TMZ.

Wayne, whose actual name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. is claiming in the suit that Birdman and his company violated a deal that would have resulted in his receiving a payday of tens of millions of dollars for the work he put in to his long-awaited album “Tha Carter V.”

Since the 32-year-old performer is allegedly not getting what’s due to him monetarily, he wants to walk away from any previous agreements, according to the suit. In addition, Wayne is also seeking a pay out of about $51 million.

Wayne wants to also make it clear in the suit that he is entitled to the joint copyright ownership of all Young Money recording by such talents as rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake.

A few close ties to Wayne reportedly spoke to TMZ and dropped some potent tea: they revealed that the diminutive performer will allow Cash Money to release his album if they fork over the $8 million advance that was promised and another $2 million after the album’s completion which took a year.

