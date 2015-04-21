Nikko Explains Why He Deserves 25 Percent Of Mimi’s Book Deal [EXCLUSIVE]

Nikko London is probably the most-hated man on reality TV. Between (allegedly) manipulating Mimi into releasing a sex tape and withholding the fact that he is married, he takes the cake for creeptastic behavior. And his latest move, demanding 25% of Mimi’s earnings from her book deal earned him the title of “opportunist.”

However, after chatting with the self-proclaimed villain, we have to agree, Mimi signed a contract, which means she legally owes him what she promised.

“Mimi wasn’t thinking about a book. I put the battery in her back,” Nikko exclusively told us. “I actually took the idea from an idea to an actual manuscript.”

Find out why else Nikko thinks he deserves a hefty chunk from Mimi’s book deal, in the above video.

