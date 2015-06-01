Shaggy Makes A Comeback At 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria, & We’re Here For It

Radio station 103.5 KTU kicked off the summer at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Sunday night with its annual star-studded concert event ‘KTUphoria 2015.’ While the weather didn’t fully cooperate and thunderstorms prevented headliner Pitbull from landing in New York, the concert was nothing short of a good time.

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the show and got everyone talking when she got so into her performance, she accidentally threw her microphone into the audience. “Top that, rest of the acts!” she joked.

Latin heartthrob Prince Royce then took to the stage, followed by former Idol contestant Adam Lambert.

The next act brought the crowd back to the 2000s. Shaggy took the stage at Jones Beach to perform his hits “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel.” He’s making a comeback…And in our opinion, he kicked it off in the best way possible.

Pitbull’s cancellation allowed Shaggy and Ricky Martin to extend their sets. Ricky took advantage of the opportunity and had everyone swaying their hips to his high-energy mix of Latin pop and dance music.

Jason Derulo closed out the show with his striking dance moves, making all the girls want to “Talk Dirty” to him. We’re already excited to see what 103.5 KTU has in store for next year.

