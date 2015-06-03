Tyrese Made Janelle Monae His #WCW, #NoFilter Made Him Its Latest Target

” ]

In the final clip in the ninth episode of #NoFilter, the cast attempts to make sense of Tyrese’s #WCW love for Janelle Monae. While we couldn’t tell if it was thirst or just genuine affection, we were certain about the level of ridiculousness in the other four segments of the show. We talked about the comments Raven-Symone directed at Beyonce and all the other R&B singing ladies, Miley Cyrus’ performance of Khia’s “My Neck, My Back.”, the beef between Diddy and Drake and Kanye’s Billboard Awards performance.

The beautiful R&B Trio Rawyals join Wild ‘N Out stars Jack Thriller and Rip Michaels alongside Stuff Fly People Like’s Rae Holliday, HelloBeautiful’s Danielle Young and Shamika Sanders, Kazeem Famuyide of theSTASHED, YouHeardThatNew.com’s LowKey and TUD’s own, Skoob for another wild ride through pop culture.

Check Rawyals’ new video for “King Me” featuring Fetty Wap!

