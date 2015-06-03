Jerry Ferrara & Kevin Dillon Talk “Entourage” Movie, Ending Up On TMZ, & More

Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Dillon sat down with us to promote their new movie Entourage, and the guys were more than excited to talk about resuming their most famous roles.

In the movie based on the hit HBO show, Johnny Drama, played by Kevin Dillon, gets caught in an embarrassing situation and ends up on TMZ. GlobalGrind’s senior entrainment editor BlogXilla asked he and Ferrara (aka Turtle) if they were to be caught in a viral scandal on TMZ in real life, what would it be for? And let’s just say, their answers were pretty funny.

Kevin also revealed that Meryl Streep is a big fan of the show, and Jerry’s ensuing freak-out was epic. Check it out above and be sure to go see Entourage, in theaters now.

If you need more, check out our all access look into the movie on Extra Butter.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: