Watch Kanye West’s “All Day/I Feel That” Video, Directed By Steve McQueen

As reported, the video for Kanye West‘s “All Day/I Feel That” made its U.S. debut at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this weekend. The video comes to you courtesy of a visitor’s recording of the screening.

The Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave) flick follows West around a warehouse in a way that mimics him fending off paparazzi. Nothing mindblowing, but you do have a sneak peek at “I Feel That,” which is supposed to appear on SWISH. The song hints that the upcoming album may be a leaner, less avant garde version of Yeezus. Watch it all above.

