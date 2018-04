“Born Again Virgin” premiered on TV One and we had the star of the show, Danielle Nicolet to talk about her character. If you’re wondering if Danielle is anything like who she plays on TV, Russ says she is! Listen to the audio player to hear what she thinks in our exclusive interview on “The Russ Parr Morning Show”!

