Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooter Snitches On Birdman, Claims He Should Also Be Behind Bars

The plot continues to thicken in the high-profiled feud between Lil Wayne and Birdman.

A few months ago, Wayne became the target in a mysterious tour bus shooting, and at one point, it was suspected that Birdman was behind it all. Now, the man who was charged with the shooting believes he shouldn’t be the only one behind bars, stating Birdman should be there with him.

TMZ reports:

Jimmy Winfrey claims in new court docs he shouldn’t be singled out for the crime, when “[Birdman’s] financial dispute with [Lil Wayne] is what ultimately led to the shooting.”

Winfrey believes Birdman should be held liable as a part of the crime. Birdman recently made a statement, claiming that he wasn’t involved in any way, shape, or form.

We’ll keep you updated as the drama continues to unfold.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

