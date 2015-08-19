Tamia Talks New Music And Being In The Industry 20 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamia just celebrated 20 years in the industry and what better way to celebrate than with a new album. She talks to EZ Street about the new music and tour at The Blitz.

In addition, watch her discuss balancing her family and hear EZ tell a funny story about her husband in this exclusive interview!

This event was presented by The Frequency | Radio One, and is an annual Urban artist showcase and music industry gathering This year is the fifth anniversary of The Blitz and the launch party for OneX, Radio One’s new custom content studio for brands and their curators.

