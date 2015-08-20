Late Night News Recap: Ice Cube & Son O’Shea Interview Each Other, Stalley Drops “What It Be Like” Video & More!

If you’re a father with a son, one of your dreams might be to have your son play you in a movie based on your life. For Ice Cube, that dream became reality when his son O’Shea Jackson Jr. won the role of his father in Straight Outta Compton. The two sat down for Noisey’s Back & Forth series, where they interviewed each other about the movie. [Power 105]

Stalley just dropped the visuals to his music video for “What It Be Like,” featuring Nipsey Hussle, which comes in light of him revealing that a new project is coming this week. The track, which is off of his debut OHIO album, features visuals of him and his boys roaming through the streets. [Hot New Hip Hop]

Fans are obsessed with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but many have been wondering what Will Smith‘s own children think of the hit 90’s sitcom. Jaden Smith and Willow Smith recently told Gulf News, “We like it as much as anyone else. It’s the tightest show ever. As much as a normal person would like Fresh Prince, that’s as much as we like Fresh Prince.” [Complex]

Shaggy has dropped another track for his fan base, and this time he’s colliding with Pitbull for their dance track “Only Love.” The two pop stars dropped the lyric video to their brand new single, so feel free to sing along to the track via the video above. [iTunes]

