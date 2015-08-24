Are French Montana and Sanaa Lathan Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Wiz Khalifa gets arrested for riding a hover-board at LAX, Young Buck may go to jail for 5 years, Fetty Wap makes it clear he was not robbed despite reports claiming otherwise. Are French Montana and Sanaa Lathan getting cozy, and plus, Kanye West replaces Frank Ocean at a concert- and nobody missed Frank Ocean. Click on the audio player to hear about that and more celebrity news on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
