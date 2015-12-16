23 Pop Culture Gems That Are The Same Age As Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic”

Today marks 23 years since the release of Dr. Dre‘s album The Chronic.

Since then, Dre has seen much success in music, movies, and major business moves. But none of that would have happened if it wasn’t for the monumental debut album he put out on his own label, Death Row. In the two decades since, a lot has changed – but many have remained the same.

Take a stroll down memory lane and check out a list of the most popular things from 1992.

1. The Mighty Ducks movie hit theaters.

2. Michael Jordan won his second championship in a row with the Chicago Bulls.

3. Mary J. Blige released What’s the 411?

4. The Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl.

5. Home Alone 2 was released.

6. The first season of the The Real World aired.

7. Mobster John Gotti was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

8. Kris Kross released their smash hit “Jump.”

9. Bill Clinton won the presidency.

10. A Few Good Men was released.

11. Sir Mix A Lot’s “Baby Got Back” rose up the charts.

12. Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White” was #1 on the Billboard charts.

13. Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” came out.

14. Every kid begged for a Rockin’ Robot cassette player.

15. The first Mortal Kombat video game was released.

16. The Malcolm X movie hit theaters.

17. The Rodney King video surfaced, igniting the L.A. Riots.

18. TLC’s “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” was all over the radio.

19. The Air Jordan 7 hit stores.

20. White Men Can’t Jump was in theaters.

21. The first season of Melrose Place aired on TV.

22. Nick News debuted.

23. The Aladdin movie came out.

To check out some dope facts about Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, watch this supercut from Boom 94.5.

