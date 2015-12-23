#TeamBeautiful Weighs In On The Biggest Entertainment Moments Of 2015

As 2015 comes to an end, #TeamBeautiful (and guests) take a look back at the biggest moments of the year.

#TeamBeautiful Best of 2015

2015 was full of unforgettable moments, gut-busting laughs and Internet memes that made everything feel better.

From Drake and Meek Mill’s rap beef (that earned Meek the name “Twitter Fingers”) to Nicholas Fraser’s hilarious viral ‘MmmOhMyGod’ video, watch #TeamBeautiful recall the biggest entertainment moments of 2015, below:

