RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: DJ Mustard Introduces New Artist Ella Mai, & More

DJ Mustard introduced listeners to his new artist Ella Mai during this weekend’s episode of OVO Sound Radio. The Los Angeles super-producer premiered two dope tracks from the London-bred singer. Listen to “No Rush” and “She Don’t,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, here. [Miss Info]

During DJ Mustard’s 60-minute set on the new episode of OVO Sound Radio, he also decided to premiere new content from fellow collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. Listen to Ty Dolla’s “Wavy” featuring Joe Moses here. [HHNM]

Lil Wayne seemed very disappointed during his performance at Milan Fashion Week. While some believed he walked off stage due to the lack of energy from the crowd, TMZ states he was frustrated due to technical difficulties with his microphone. Read more here. [TMZ]

