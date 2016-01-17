DJ Mustard introduced listeners to his new artist Ella Mai during this weekend’s episode of OVO Sound Radio. The Los Angeles super-producer premiered two dope tracks from the London-bred singer. Listen to “No Rush” and “She Don’t,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, here. [Miss Info]

During DJ Mustard’s 60-minute set on the new episode of OVO Sound Radio, he also decided to premiere new content from fellow collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. Listen to Ty Dolla’s “Wavy” featuring Joe Moses here. [HHNM]

Lil Wayne seemed very disappointed during his performance at Milan Fashion Week. While some believed he walked off stage due to the lack of energy from the crowd, TMZ states he was frustrated due to technical difficulties with his microphone. Read more here. [TMZ]

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Lil Wayne's Women (PHOTOS) 8 photos Launch gallery Lil Wayne's Women (PHOTOS) 1. Karrine 'Super Head' Steffans and Weezy in Vegas. What happened didn't stay there, though. 1 of 8 2. Remember Candace "Black" Cabrera from the Flavor Flav show? Well, she was one of Weezy's boo-thangs too. 2 of 8 3. A shocker to many, but Meagan Good and Weezy dated for three years before calling it quits and 'Yee ain't een know it!' 3 of 8 4. Basketball beauty Skylar Diggins is supposedly on the list as well. She says it's rumors but one thing's for sure, Weezy was digging her. 4 of 8 5. Christina Milian is the newest alleged addition to Weezy's women. 5 of 8 6. Wayne's hot baby mama; we love radio personality Sarah ViVan. 6 of 8 7. Dhea Sodano and Weezy's oldest child Reginae Carter seem to be buddied up. Dhea was one of Weezy's Italian baes and rumored fiancée. 7 of 8 8. Zena Foster is on the list as well. 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Lil Wayne’s Women (PHOTOS) Lil Wayne's Women (PHOTOS)

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: DJ Mustard Introduces New Artist Ella Mai, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com