‘Bye Felicia’: Celebs Give Us Their Favorite Movie Lines At The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Creed. Beasts Of No Nation. Dope. Concussion. Straight Outta Compton.

The competition for Outstanding Motion Picture at the 47th annual NAACP Image Awards was stiff this year, but Creed KO’d its opponents, giving Micheal B. Jordan his third award of the night.

While Creed took home the statuette, all the nominated films were more memorable than the last. From Will Smith’s dynamic portrayal of Dr. Bennet Omalu to the performances in Straight Outta Compton, there were moments in all the films that we’ll never forget.

Watch O’Shea Jackson, Jr., David Alan Grier, Omari Hardwick and Malika Haqq give us their best impressions of famous lines from this year’s biggest movies.

RELATED STORIES:

No Oscars Required: Black Hollywood Swarms NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet To Celebrate A Year In Creative Excellence [VIDEO]

2016 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Empire’ Wins Big; Michael B. Jordan’s Riveting Speech & More

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fever In Plunging Rubin Singer Gown & More Red Carpet Looks At The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards