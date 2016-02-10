Twitter User Mocks Proud Black College Graduate’s Photo With Nutella Blackface

After sharing a special photo on Twitter, a Black woman from London was ridiculed for her race and trolled with a photo of a young man wearing Nutella as blackface, BuzzFeed News reports.

Tobi Rachel Akingbade came forward with her story this week regarding the September incident. After fighting many personal and professional battles to receive her degree, she posted a photo of her graduation on Twitter, where it went viral. However, not all the attention she received was positive.

I failed uni twice. Did my final year three times. I graduated today. I give all the Glory to God. #TrustYourStruggle pic.twitter.com/TM7DKhei9z — Your Practical Dream (@TobiRachel_) September 15, 2015

The 24-year-old said the color of her skin and her accomplishment were mocked online. The attacks continued for months, with the worst coming just last week. Akingbade tells BuzzFeed News she noticed someone made a parody tweet of her graduation message, featuring a young man in Nutella blackface:

this is not okay pic.twitter.com/TEeHQpSaQO — Your Practical Dream (@TobiRachel_) February 5, 2016

After trying to explain to the user why his behavior was unjust, she was criticized and the tweet was deleted.

BuzzFeed News reports:

“Two wrongs do not make a right and two trolls cannot win a fight,” she said. “I had no intentions of defending his actions and I knew I could not forgive him, educate, and really explain my point in a few tweets.”

Akingbade went on to write a post about her experience for Medium titled, “Mr. Nutella Blackface.”

“Blackface is not cool during Halloween and it’s not cool in February,” she wrote. “Did you not know that you veered into racism when you turned me into an object of ridicule using blackface? Did you not know that blackface is a form of entertainment used to dehumanize black people so they would continue to view themselves as slaves and feel less-than-human. This is why I cried. Did you not know that what you did sits at the root of so much of the cultural contempt that has been used to oppress and stigmatize my people for centuries? Before you ask, it’s impossible to separate blackface from its history, if you choose to wear it or use it, you are oppressing an entire race. Fact. Did you not know that Mr. Nutella Blackface? If not, there are a few things I need you to remember …”

Akingbade said she’s received a lot of support following her piece. She added she won’t allow the “actions of an ignorant Twitter warrior to stay rent free in her head.”

Read her piece in its entirety here.

SOURCE: BuzzFeed News, Medium | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

