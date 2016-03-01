Tre Ward “Anymore” [NEW MUSIC]

Dallas, Texas native Tre Ward is a young hip-hop and R&B star on the rise. He started recording just three years ago, in 2013, and began building his following when he released three mixtapes in 2014. But his impact on became truly evident when he released “Anymore,” a trap song with an R&B flow.

Carried by a bouncing bass and smooth vocals, “Anymore” still maintains its sensual, confessional feel while making you rock to the beat. Click on the audio player to listen now! “Anymore,” and “Too Many Nights,” the mixtape it is attached to, is available on iTunes!

