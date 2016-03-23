2016 Lollapalooza Lineup: Future, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, & More To Perform

Festival season is officially upon us. With South by Southwest done and over, Coachella Music Festival is up next, followed by Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, The Roots Picnic, and the list goes on.

Chicago’s most notorious music festival, Lollapalooza, announced this year’s festival lineup with Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, and J. Cole headlining.

In honor of Lolla’s 25th anniversary, organizers have extended the music festival to a four-day celebration. This year’s lineup is pretty stacked with Future, HAIM, Lana Del Rey, G-Eazy, Disclosure, Ellie Goulding, Bryson Tiller, Leon Bridges, Kehlani, Vince Staples, and so many more artists scheduled to hit the stage.

All the action is slated to go on July 28-31 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets are on sale right now, so click here if you plan on hitting the Windy City. Check out the full lineup below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty