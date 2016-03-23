National
Home > National

2016 Lollapalooza Lineup: Future, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, & More To Perform

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Lollapalooza

Festival season is officially upon us. With South by Southwest done and over, Coachella Music Festival is up next, followed by Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, The Roots Picnic, and the list goes on.

Chicago’s most notorious music festival, Lollapalooza, announced this year’s festival lineup with Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, and J. Cole headlining.

In honor of Lolla’s 25th anniversary, organizers have extended the music festival to a four-day celebration. This year’s lineup is pretty stacked with Future, HAIM, Lana Del Rey, G-Eazy, Disclosure, Ellie Goulding, Bryson Tiller, Leon Bridges, Kehlani, Vince Staples, and so many more artists scheduled to hit the stage.

All the action is slated to go on July 28-31 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets are on sale right now, so click here if you plan on hitting the Windy City. Check out the full lineup below.

Lollapalooza Lineup 2016

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Amber Rose, Christina Milian, & Karrueche share laughs before heading to Coachella

Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

23 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

Continue reading Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

Celebrities Spotted At 2015 Coachella Music Festival

future , J Cole , lana del rey , lineup , Lollapalooza , radiohead , Red Hot Chili Peppers

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos