The Boom Family Mourns The Death Of Phife Dawg {Exclusive Video}

You can hear that pure emotion of sadness pouring out their voices on The Ed Lover Morning Show this morning.

If you missed it, we created a paying homage montage video for Phife Dawg, including exclusive audio and video from Ed Lover, Monie Love, Phife Dawg himself, and DJ Jay Ski.

As saddening of a moment this may be for everyone, it’s important that we honor the legacy that Phife and A Tribe Called Quest left on hip-hop, and together as a community, keep that legacy alive and well for the world to see!

#RIP Phife