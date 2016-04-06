Andre 3000 Revealed That Outkast & A Tribe Called Quest Were Thinking About Working On An Album Together

Last night, hundreds of friends, family, and fans gathered at Harlem’s Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of A Tribe Called Quest emcee Phife Dawg.

Andre 3000, one of many close friends to take the stage, surprised the crowd when he revealed that Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest were discussing doing a collaborative album: “I’m going to say some interesting news and some disappointing news at the same time. About a year or two ago maybe, we were talking about doing a Tribe Called Quest and Outkast album.”

Andre revealed his regret in not pushing harder to make the collaboration happen.

“Please people, don’t let the time go by,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest things that I regret now. For whatever reason we didn’t do it, it was on our plate and we just… let it go.”

Kanye West also spoke at Phife’s memorial and opened his speech in true Kanye fashion. “I wasn’t asked to speak, but that ain’t never stop me before,” he said. “I might say something wrong as always, but I thought it would be wrong to not say nothing.”

Watch Andre’s speech up top and Kanye’s speech below.

