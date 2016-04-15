Ice Cube, Cedric The Entertainer, & Regina Hall Dish On “Barbershop: The Next Cut”

The third installment of the iconic movie franchise Barbershop hits theaters today.

Barbershop: The Next Cut stars some of the funniest folks around, including Regina Hall, Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Common, Anthony Anderson, Deon Cole, Nicki Minaj, JB Smoove, Eve, and more.

Roland Martin recently sat down with Regina Hall, Ice Cube, and Cedric the Entertainer to find out how they managed to actually get the movie done with such a crazy cast of characters roaming the set. Cedric told Martin they clowned a little and had a good time, but implied that Cube knows how to get folks back in line to “get the job done.”

“Cube got a light side, that’s why he do a lot of comedies — people think he[‘s] all tough all the time, but he likes comedies,” Cedric said, but on the set there is “not going to be a whole lot of just nonsense going on — that will stop.”

Martin asked the trio about the comedic jabs they tossed at Pres. Barack Obama, Bill Cosby, and others in what the NewsOne Now host called a “Black check-list.” Ice Cube responded, “These are some major people in our lives and it’s the barbershop, you got to talk about it.”

“You know we wouldn’t be doing the right movie if we weren’t talking about the topics of the day,” Cube said. He added, “Nobody is exempt in the barbershop.”

While Barbershop: The Next Cut apparently delivers the comedic hits, it also strikes a more serious tone, addressing the epidemic of violence taking place in the South Side of Chicago.

“It’s cool to have fun and games, it’s cool to talk about different celebrities and all that, but at the end of the day, a barbershop is dealing with real situations, real people, real issues that walk through the door everyday,” said Cube.

Ice Cube’s character, Calvin, now has a 14-year-old son he is trying to keep off the streets. He said, “I think a lot of parents deal with that situation throughout many communities, not just the Black community, but every community. They’re trying to keep their kids on the right path.”

The rapper-turned-actor – who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the iconic rap group N.W.A. – explained the additional storyline incorporating Calvin’s son “was a great hook for this movie,” making the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee even more relevant to the world we find ourselves in today.

From BarbershopMovie.com:

It’s been more than 10 years since our last appointment at Calvin’s Barbershop. Calvin (Ice Cube) and his longtime crew, including Eddie (Cedric the Entertainer), are still there, but the shop has undergone some major changes. Most noticeably, our once male-dominated sanctuary is now co-ed. The ladies bring their own flavor, drama and gossip to the shop challenging the fellas at every turn. Despite the good times and camaraderie within the shop, the surrounding community has taken a turn for the worse, forcing Calvin and our crew to come together to not only save the shop, but their neighborhood.

Watch Roland Martin, Regina Hall, Ice Cube, and Cedric the Entertainer discuss Barbershop: The Next cut in the video clip above.

