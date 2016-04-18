J.R. Talks “Best Friend” Video, Nelly Taking Him Under His Wing, & “Gang Season” Tape

J.R. didn’t know his song “Best Friend” featuring Trey Songz would blow up quite like it has, but now he’s capitalizing off that success.
“I didn’t know the reaction time would be that fast. I sent it to Trey and it was on the radio two days later,” he revealed.
“Best Friend” also caused a bit of a stir by causing a school teacher to lose her job because she appeared in the video.
‘I spoke to her, she’s a great lady. She was in the video and telling me not to mess up the house in the video,” JR recalled. “People got it messed up, like we used her actual house saying we had drugs and all types of crazy things going on, but it wasn’t none of that. We had a great time. She shouldn’t have lost her job, but last time we spoke to her she said she was alright.’
The St. Louis emcee blessed us with his presence down at SXSW and talked about his rise to fame, as well as juggling his work as a rapper alongside his work as father, and helping to change the stigma behind the word “gangsta.”
Check out our interview on the roof in Austin, Tex. to find out more about J.R.
His newest tape Gang Season is available on iTunes now.
The Best Sneakers Spotted At SXSW 2016
30 photos Launch gallery
1. New Balance 574
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
1 of 30
2. adidas "Crazy 8"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
2 of 30
3. Air Jordan 12 "The Master"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
3 of 30
4. Nike Foamposite "Gone Fishing"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
4 of 30
5. adidas "Crazy 8"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
5 of 30
6. Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
6 of 30
7. New Balance 574
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
7 of 30
8. Nike Air Force 1 Mid
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
8 of 30
9. Air Jordan 1
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
9 of 30
10. Nike Air Flight Huarache
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
10 of 30
11. adidas Stan Smith "Metallic Gold"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
11 of 30
12. Vans Authentic
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
12 of 30
13. Nike Foamposite “Polarized Pink”
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
13 of 30
14. Reebok Shaqnosis
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
14 of 30
15. Nike Blazer Mid
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
15 of 30
16. Puma Skytop "Metallic Grey"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
16 of 30
17. Vans Old Skool
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
17 of 30
18. adidas Samba
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
18 of 30
19. Converse Chuck Taylor
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
19 of 30
20. Nike Air Max Thea "Hot Pink"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
20 of 30
21. Air Jordan 4 "Green Glow"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
21 of 30
22. Vans Sk8 Hi
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
22 of 30
23. Feiyue 'Fe Lo
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
23 of 30
24. Nike Air Max 90
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
24 of 30
25. Air Jordan 13 "Squadron Blue"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
25 of 30
26. Nike Foamposite "Lava"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
26 of 30
27. Air Jordan 8 "Chrome"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
27 of 30
28. Nike Air Huarache
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
28 of 30
29. Nike SB Janoski Mid
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
29 of 30
30. Nike SB Dunk Low "Fish Ladder"
Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films
30 of 30