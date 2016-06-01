[Video] Tray Chaney Speaks On The Importance Of Black Music Month

kysdc Staff | 06.01.16
You may know Tray Chaney from his roles as “Poot” from the legendary HBO series “The Wire,” Or “Kendrick” in “Saints & Sinners” but he also has a deep selection of songs under his belt. We talk to Chaney about his thoughts on Black Music Month, his influences and what he would like to see overall from Black musicians. Check out his new single “Dedicated Father” and grab it on iTunes for Father’s Day!

Michael Jackson, Adele, & More: The Most Memorable Musical Voices In Hollywood

