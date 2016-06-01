[Video] Fantasia Barrino Gushes About Marriage, New Album, & The Perks Of Having White Neighbors

It’s been three years since Fantasia released a full-length project, but she’s back with her sixth studio album, The Definition Of….

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter spent the last two years performing on New York’s Broadway circuit starring in The Color Purple and the off-Broadway musical After Midnight. While acting is a new passion for the North Carolina native, music seems to be her heart.

Fantasia stopped by Global Grind’s offices to discuss her new singles “No Time For It” and “Sleeping With The One I Love,” married life, the recent success of her brother Ricco, and the perks of having White neighbors.

The Definition Of… is set to hit store shelves July 29. You can also catch Fantasia on tour with Anthony Hamilton. Watch our exclusive interview up top.