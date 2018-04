Over the weekend, Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, performed at the Roots Picnic.

The 15-year-old rocked the stage and may have been an opening act to some of the bigger named artist, but she definitely had one of the most unforgettable performances of the day when she surprised the crowd by performing her dad’s hit song, Summertime, with her dad, Will Smith, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Yeah name another station that has #WillowSmith rockin there gear #BOOM #RootsPicnic A photo posted by BoomPhilly (@boomphilly) on Jun 4, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

