Ayesha Curry Gets Dragged For Trash Talking LeBron James

Ayesha Curry does not play when it comes to the Warriors winning this year’s NBA Championship. Anything that could possibly come between that, she annihilates it.

After LeBron James was asked about Klay Thompson saying the Cavs star had his feelings hurt by Draymond Green in Game 4, James laughed and said, “It’s so hard to take the high road,” which must’ve had Steph Curry‘s wife rolling her eyes, because she instantly took to Twitter to defend her man’s teammate:

High Road. invisible bridge used to step over said person when open floor is available left to right. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 12, 2016

But looks like not everyone on Twitter is amused with Ayesha’s shade. Plenty of basketball fans (Cavaliers fans, we’re guessing) are flooding her mentions with thoughts of their own:

@ayeshacurry so glad LeBron's wife doesn't have to go to this level. At least she has class — MYoung (@berggirl24) June 12, 2016

@ayeshacurry so you really defending green actions with all do respect he deserves what he got pic.twitter.com/1ae00uzJe9 — 225 (@Karlan225) June 12, 2016

@ayeshacurry funny for the #nba and #themedia to have placed you all on such a pedestal none of you seem to know what #thehighroad is? 🤔✌🏾️ — montessa n burton (@Tessa907) June 13, 2016

But, Ayesha wasn’t the only person who became irritated at Bron Bron’s remarks.

Thompson continued on during a press conference insinuating that LeBron’s “feelings just got hurt:”

“Guys talk trash in this league all the time. I’m just kind of shocked some guys take it so personal. It’s a man’s league, and I’ve heard a lot of bad things on that court, but at the end of the day, it stays on the court.”

He added, “We’ve all been called plenty of bad words on the basketball court before. Some guys just react to it differently. It’s disappointing. But I’m not going to let it get us down. Draymond, we know it’s going to kill him not being there, but we’re going to go out there and do it as a team and win for him.”

The NY Post reports that after a brief spat between Green and James during Game 4, “The NBA retroactively gave Green a Flagrant Foul 1, putting him over the top with four playoff penalty points and earning him the one-game suspension, banning him from the building.”

Golden State leads Cleveland 3-1, and hosts Game 5 at Oracle Arena without Draymond Green tonight.

