Extra Butter: Find Out How Ellen Learned To Speak Whale For ‘Finding Dory’

Ellen DeGeneres is back as Dory, a blue tang fish who suffers from short-term memory loss. This time around, our favorite forgetful fish remembers something about her family and goes on a journey to locate her parents in Finding Dory.

Characters Nemo and Merlin are also in the long-awaited sequel. But we do get to meet some new friends along the way, including Hank, an octopus with only seven arms who wants nothing to do with the open ocean, played by Married with Children star Ed O’Neil.

On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, you get an all access behind-the-scenes look at Finding Dory.

Ellen talks about returning to the franchise, and we even get to find out how Dory learned how to speak whale from director Andrew Stanton, producer Lindsey Collins, as well as actors Ty Burrell and Kaitlin Olson.

Check it out on this week’s Extra Butter: Finding Dory, which hits theaters tomorrow, June 17.